Four-star Theo Johnson postpones his decision
Four-star Canadian tight end Theo Johnson was scheduled to announce his commitment next Monday, Nov. 18. With that expected decision just days away, though, Johnson has determined that he will post...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news