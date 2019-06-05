Rivals250 TE Jalin Conyers is down to three schools
Jalin Conyers trimmed his 20-plus-offer sheet down to six schools merely 11 days ago. Yet again, he's cut the list.The four-star Gruver (Texas) tight end and newly minted addition to the Rivals250 ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news