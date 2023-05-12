Four-star receiver Caleb Odom announced Friday that his recruitment is down to a final seven of Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State. The jumbo pass-catcher out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School hopes to announce his verbal commitment before season but plans to first take a number of official visits this summer.

Miami, which will host Odom for an unofficial visit this weekend, is also expected to receive an official visit from him in June. Colorado will also get its shot to host Odom officially next month. Ole Miss has long courted Odom with a slew of coaches involved in the program's pursuit, including Lane Kiffin and wide receivers coach Derrick Nix. "Ole Miss hits me up as much as anyone, they're also one of the few schools that want me as a wide receiver," Odom said of late. "Lane Kiffin, what he's done with big receivers is obviously intriguing to me. I feel like that's a great fit for me." Odom visited Ole Miss and LSU in April.

*****

MIAMI VS. MISSISSIPPI?

Ahead of new official visits, the recent unofficial spring trips to Ole Miss and Miami appear to be holding considerable weight in Odom's recruitment. The Rebels' history with big receivers holds its own appeal. Miami's tight end tradition and revamped offense under new coordinator Shannon Dawson has helped Mario Cristobal's program secure a prime position with odom. Should a final pick be made sooner than the late-summer window, Odom's recruitment could come down to Ole Miss and Miami.

*****

COLORADO IS THE WILDCARD