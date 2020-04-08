Micah Morris has committed to Georgia. The Rivals100 offensive tackle out of Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County chose the in-state Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina. This one has been in Morris' mind for months. He was on the verge of committing to the Bulldogs back in December.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA

Morris almost committed to Georgia in December, but held off after Sam Pittman left Athens for Arkansas. Matt Luke came in, took over as the offensive line coach and this is a great get for him in the 2021 class. Luke connected with Morris quickly, they got along well and Luke played a great role in this decision. As a player, Morris is a 16 year old junior with real upside. He is a versatile offensive lineman with the ability to play tackle or guard in Athens. He has a great frame, he is very strong, he plays with good balance and he is solid in the run and passing game. His best football is ahead of him and he is going to compete early for playing time between the hedges,.

WHO IT HURTS MOST