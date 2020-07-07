 UGASports - Four-star Noah Josey weighing possibility of more visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 10:53:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Noah Josey weighing possibility of more visits

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. – The NCAA has restricted contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes until at least Aug. 31. That is not ideal for Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy four-star offen...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}