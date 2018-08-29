Four-star Marcus Watson maps out four visits in the next month
Marcus Watson has been one of the more highly recruited wings in the Southeast in the 2019 class for a while now. He transferred into Buford High School in Georgia prior to his sophomore year, won a state championship and then the recruiting attention followed.
He lists Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech as schools with which he stays in regular contact. He’s in the process of mapping out his visit schedule, and already has dates set with Boston College this weekend, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech (in that order) over the next three weekends.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Boston College: “They are recruiting me hard now. I talk to (assistant coach Chris) Cheeks a lot. They saw me the last tournament. I just want to check it out and see what it’s like up there.”
Georgia: “I actually just got off the phone with (assistant coach Chad) Dollar. He was talking about their situation. He said he believes in me and wants what is best for me. He thinks they have a great system for me. He thinks coach (Tom) Crean is the perfect coach for me, and he said I could help them get back to the NCAA Tournament.”
Georgia Tech: “They’ve been recruiting me really hard for over a year now and I have a great relationship with all the coaches. I talk to coach (Josh) Pastner and (assistant coach Anthony) Wilkins a lot. The situation and the style of play they have would be great for me. I like Atlanta, the ACC and everything else there.”
Oklahoma State: “I love everything about it. I went on an unofficial about a year ago and it’s a great school and a great atmosphere. I could see myself playing in the orange and black and being a Cowboy.”
Oregon: “They’ve been on me for a year and a half now. I have a family friend that went to Oregon. He always tells me to make the best decision for myself, but he thinks they have a great system for me.”
Texas Tech: “I talk to them every day. They’ve been in with me for a while. It just went from talking two or three times per week to now we talk every day. I think they have a great program. The proof is in the pudding. Zhaire Smith came in and put in the work and now he was a first-round pick. The players love the coaches there.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Watson’s recruitment is finally starting to take shape. As he approaches the start of his official visits, three schools should probably feel pretty good about where they are with him.
Texas Tech is the school Watson says he talks with the most. What Chris Beard did with Zhaire Smith has him intrigued. Oklahoma State had him on campus early and it has the family connection, as head coach Mike Boynton is Watson’s cousin. Georgia Tech had Watson on campus for several visits in the past year and his familiarity with the program is probably higher than any other school.
Boston College jumped into the mix recently and could become a serious player with a great visit this weekend. The next four weekends could determine where Watson ultimately signs in November.