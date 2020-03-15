Before his junior season started, Reeves took official visits to Florida and Stanford. He had an official visit planned for Tennessee last weekend, but the trip was postponed for family reasons. During this season, he took unofficial visits to Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Coming off a junior where he averaged 21 points and 7 rebounds per game, the Georgia native mentioned Alabama , Clemson , Florida , Georgia , Georgia Tech , Stanford and Tennessee as the programs he’s in contact with regularly. There has also been some interest from North Carolina lately.

As one of the top shooters in this class at 6-foot-5 with a really strong academic background, it’s no surprise that Kowacie Reeves has seen his recruitment take off in the past year.

Reeves talked about the schools coming at him hardest, his recent visits, and North Carolina interest.

Alabama: “Ever since they got the job there, they have been on me. I love how they play. They get up and down the floor and shoot a lot of three-pointers.”

Clemson: “I have a great relationship with coach (Antonio) Dean. I’ve known Khavon Moore there for a long time. He’s just told me I would be a great fit there.

Florida: “I’ve had a great relationship with them since my freshman year. They believed in me since the beginning and that’s what sets them apart in my recruitment a little bit. I like the style of play there too.”

Georgia: “I think their program is on an upward trend. They are not great right now, but their style of play would fit me. Coach (Tom) Crean talks a lot about player development and how he can help me get better.”

Georgia Tech: “They have been doing a great job recruiting me. I like coach (Josh) Pastner’s interactions with his players. He’s a player’s coach. You want that kind of coach to help coach you up. The academics there are also a draw. You can’t much better than that.”

North Carolina: “I’ve talked to them like three or four times. The last time was like a week or so ago. It’s a great program. I mean, it’s North Carolina. What else can you say?”

Stanford: “I loved it there. The connections you can get with people when you go there is crazy. On the court, I would have a really good chance at coming in and playing early. I have a great relationship with those coaches. Right when they started recruiting me, they were all in on me.”

Tennessee: “They saw me a few times this year and they have stayed on me ever since. They have picked up the pace lately. I don’t know a ton about their style of play, but that’s why I was going to take that official visit that ended up getting postponed.”