Four-star EDGE Chase Linton breaks down UGA official visit

Key points from Kirby Smart's October 14 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 14.
Kirby Smart apologizes for Saturday shoving incident
Kirby Smart apologized Monday for the sideline incident on Saturday when he shoved Mississippi St. QB Michael Van Buren.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's problems with penalties
Georgia is averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game.
Georgia among teams trying to flip WR CJ Wiley
Georgia is among a number of schools trying to flip wide receiver CJ Wiley.
Chase Linton didn't have his eyes on the fancy stuff.
He knows that top programs all have great facilities, loud crowds, and the like. That certainly goes for Georgia, which Linton officially visited over the weekend.
But the four-star edge said none of that stood out most to him. Instead, he took special notice of the people in Athens.