Four-star DL Jordan Thomas commits to Georgia
After just two official visits, four-star Jordan Thomas is ending his recruitment. The defensive tackle out of Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep just announced his commitment to Georgia. He was in Athens over the weekend for his official visit and saw enough to pull the trigger on his commitment.
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I felt comfortable in the program," Thomas said. "I liked the players there and the academic programs are great for me. There is a lot of support and I'm really cool with the coaches. I trust them.
"I'm really close with coach Scott," he said. "We talk almost every day. We're always calling each other. I talk to coach Kirby. I feel like he's a trustworthy dude. He's a defensive guy and is always around the defense so that's great. They have a bunch of players in the NFL too. That made a big difference but it was also the relationship we have.
"Coach Fran being from New Jersey played a role too," said Thomas. "New Jersey guys always take care of New Jersey guys. It's always good to have a guy from New Jersey on the team to talk to.
"I hung out with Big Jah (Jamaal Jarrett) from North Carolina," he said. "He told me that he loves it there and that he'll never leave there. He says it's a great program, they're developing him so quickly, and he's becoming a better man."
RIVALS' REACTION
Thomas is a high-ceiling addition for Georgia on the defensive line. He'll need a little time to develop once he arrives on campus but the traits are there for him to become a difference-maker for the Dawgs. Thomas has the size, length, and agility to line up in positions on the defensive front. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott has an outstanding track record when it comes to developing players like Thomas as well. Scott and assistant coach Fran Brown, a New Jersey native, get the credit for landing this commitment. Rutgers, South Carolina, and Florida were the other finalists.