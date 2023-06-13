After just two official visits, four-star Jordan Thomas is ending his recruitment. The defensive tackle out of Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep just announced his commitment to Georgia . He was in Athens over the weekend for his official visit and saw enough to pull the trigger on his commitment.

"I felt comfortable in the program," Thomas said. "I liked the players there and the academic programs are great for me. There is a lot of support and I'm really cool with the coaches. I trust them.

"I'm really close with coach Scott," he said. "We talk almost every day. We're always calling each other. I talk to coach Kirby. I feel like he's a trustworthy dude. He's a defensive guy and is always around the defense so that's great. They have a bunch of players in the NFL too. That made a big difference but it was also the relationship we have.

"Coach Fran being from New Jersey played a role too," said Thomas. "New Jersey guys always take care of New Jersey guys. It's always good to have a guy from New Jersey on the team to talk to.

"I hung out with Big Jah (Jamaal Jarrett) from North Carolina," he said. "He told me that he loves it there and that he'll never leave there. He says it's a great program, they're developing him so quickly, and he's becoming a better man."