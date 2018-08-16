It’s been a good month for Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott on the recruiting trail, and that streak continued today as four-star defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound nose tackle out of Nashville, Tennessee’s Franklin Road Academy, became Georgia’s fourth defensive line commit of the 2019 cycle and the first tackle.

“Coach Scott, he is a very high energy guy. He is funny and a good guy,” Mitchell said of Scott following Rivals Camp Nashville. “You can tell he has a good relationship with his players. He's only been there a year, but you wouldn't know it. It looks like he has been there 5 or 10.”

Scott’s straightforward approach played a key role in winning Mitchell's commitment

“You go to some other schools, and you don't talk straight to the position coach. But Coach Scott, he really makes it a point to recruit the defensive tackles himself,” Mitchell said.

That persistence and personal relationship, even beyond Scott, paid off when the time came for Mitchell to make his decision.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Scott and Coach [Kirby] Smart," he said. “They run the 3-4 defense, and that's the scheme we run at my school. We run the same defense, and I'd be able to do some of the same stuff I do in high school. Play some nose, play a little bit of end, kind of a hybrid type.”