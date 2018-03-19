Jaren Handy visited LSU for the first time March 3 and he committed to the Tigers before he left Baton Rouge. That commitment did not last long.
The 6-foot-4, 260 pound defensive end out of New Augusta (Miss.) Perry Central decommitted from LSU March 15 and he feels better now that he is an uncommitted prospect again.
"I just acted on things too fast," said Handy. "It was hard to decommit and it was very tough to tell the LSU I was decommitting, but I had to get it off my mind.
"I had been praying on it asking God to show me a sign and I just needed to do it. I still like LSU. They are still one of my top schools, but this has been heavy on my mind and I just committed too quickly.
"I feel a lot more relaxed now that I am back open and am not thinking about it all of the time."
I really been thinking and praying about this Ik all this is sudden and unexpected I just feel like I rushed something😭😭just PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION!!!!!!! No interviews‼️ pic.twitter.com/rXMlXETLno— Alm!ghty Turbo™️‼️ (@Jarenhandy2) March 15, 2018
The commitment to LSU came one week after he visited Ole Miss. The No. 14-ranked defensive end in the country has many big offers, but he is still relatively new to the recruiting process.
Handy has not visited many schools and he has really decided to take things a lot slower now.
"I am open to everyone now. I am going to visit Auburn March 24 and I want to visit Florida, Alabama and I really want to get to Georgia this spring or summer.
"I just rushed things and I made a mistake. I learned a lot from committing too quickly and I am really going to take my time now.
"I am planning to visit a lot more schools, then take official visits and commit during the Early Signing Period in December. That is when I plan to make my decision and sign with a school."
His recruitment is back to stage one. Handy is open to everyone and he said Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are schools that are recruiting him very hard right now.
Handy said, "I just can't act on feelings at that time. I have to take it slower, weigh each option and think about things before acting on just feelings I have at that time.
"I am going to really look hard at each school now and fine the perfect one for me."