Dawayne Galloway has seen his recruitment blow up in the past few months, with offers coming from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, West Virginia, Michigan State, Texas A&M, and others.

However, one program has stood out the most: Georgia. The Bulldogs were Galloway's first Power Five offer on Sept. 25, and the four-star 2025 cornerback recently made it to Athens.

"It was great and was my first time," Galloway told UGASports.com. "It was really amazing."

During his visit this past weekend, Galloway met with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive backs coach Fran Brown. He walked away from the trip feeling like a priority.



