Four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. recaps his first Georgia visit
Dawayne Galloway has seen his recruitment blow up in the past few months, with offers coming from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, West Virginia, Michigan State, Texas A&M, and others.
However, one program has stood out the most: Georgia. The Bulldogs were Galloway's first Power Five offer on Sept. 25, and the four-star 2025 cornerback recently made it to Athens.
"It was great and was my first time," Galloway told UGASports.com. "It was really amazing."
During his visit this past weekend, Galloway met with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive backs coach Fran Brown. He walked away from the trip feeling like a priority.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news