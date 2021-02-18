UGASports - Four-star B.J. Edwards focused on six

B.J. Edwards , the No. 88 player in the 2022 and the No. 25 point guard, recently cut his schools to a final six: Florida , Tennessee , Vanderbilt , Virginia Tech , Wake Forest and Georgia . He talks with Rivals about his finalists.

Florida: “They have had some really good guards come through there, like Brad Beal. I would fit because they run and push the tempo. I talk most with coach (Al) Pinkins.”

Tennessee: “They really develop at the guard spot. Guys come in and play big minutes, like Jaden (Springer) and Keon (Johnson). I would fit well in this system as the one or the two guard. They usually have two or three guards on the court at once, so I like that. I talk with coach (Desmond) Oliver here.”

Vanderbilt: “Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse has played in the NBA; he knows what it takes. I think I would fit in there because he lets his guys play and feel comfortable. I talk with coach Faragi Phillips on that staff.”

Wake Forest: “Coach (Steve) Forbes told me they usually have like three point guards on the court at once. And that caught my eye because that’s a lot of IQ and leadership on the floor. I like that. I talk a lot with coach (Brooks) Savage with them.

Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean has coached many NBA guards, so I really took notice of that. Georgia’s play style fits me because I can push the ball or set up in the half court, get the ball to my teammates while still scoring the ball. I talk with coach (Steve) McClain.”

Virginia Tech: “Their team is good, and they all play together. They have good chemistry. I would fit because I’m the type of guy who will do whatever you need me to do, I go and get it. With their system, I could play the one or the two. I talk with coach (Kevin) Giltner on their staff.”