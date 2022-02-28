KingJoseph Edwards will remember February 27, 2022, for a long time.

The Class of 2024 four-star athlete out of Buford High School first put on a strong performance at the Under Armour camp in Atlanta. Later that night, Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe extended an offer Edwards has been working toward for a while.

"Out of nowhere I get the offer and I'm still shook, can't believe it," Edwards said. "This is a very big deal for me."