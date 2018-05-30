When four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven athlete Keveon Mullins committed to Memphis earlier this spring, it shocked plenty of coaching staffs around Southeast, especially considering that he was just emerging as a national-level recruit. Less than two months after making that decision, Mullins has decided he was a little hasty and will now re-open his commitment in order to further examine his options. "I’m going to go ahead and de-commit," Mullins said Wednesday. "I feel like I did it too early. It’s like I need more time to think and visit other places and I don't want to do that while I'm committed. I feel like I did it too early. I have other choices that I need to explore."

Mullins said by no means is his choice a reflection on his relationship with the Memphis coaches or the school, but after talking with his coaches and family he knew he needed more time to make sure he made the right choice. "Memphis, they’re good. I like them," Mullins said. "I just want to take my time to take more visits and look around. When I was committing they didn’t push me to do it. I made the decision on my own. But me and my mom have been talking and she agrees with me on de-committing so we can look around and make a decision together." Now Mullins is preparing for a busy summer with visits across the Southeast. "Georgia, South Carolina, Louisville, Florida State and Ole Miss, "Mullins said. "They’ve been keeping in touch with me so now I'm going to get out and take some visits and see what they have to offer." Mullins provided his thoughts on the respective schools and how they stack up as he prepares to visit.

South Carolina

"The one official visit I’m setting up is South Carolina. They haven't given me a date yet but I’m going to take an official visit. I’m just waiting on a date, but it will be soon. They’ve been telling me they want to get me down. They’ve been talking about how they want to use me all over the field, playing wide receiver and returning kicks and how bad they want me. I will play wherever a coach wants me to play I’m an athlete and I can do whatever is asked of me."

Georgia

"Before I was committed they were talking to me a lot. Once I committed they kind of fell back but once they heard I de-committed they said they are ready to get me down there on campus. Coach Hankton is my recruiter and he's the receivers coach so he's talked to me a lot about receiver. They have a good quarterback coming back in Jake Fromm and he did a great job getting them to the National Championship Game. Georgia is really like my dream school. That’s the one offer I wanted and I got it. So I' going to give them another look. They are here recruiting in Memphis now and already have one commit from the city."

Louisville

"They’re telling me the same thing as South Carolina is telling me, they think they can use me all over. He’s telling me I remind me of the receivers they have now like Devonte. Jayden Johnson has been trying to get me to commit. He's from here in Memphis and he's going there. That’s my boy, we’re close. So I'm going to give them a look and see what he's talking about."

Ole Miss

"They like me on defense. At safety or linebacker. Just like most people say, Coach Harris thinks I will grow into a safety or outside linebacker. They said they might use me both ways or give me a shot to play offense and see how it goes. I’ve been down 2-3 times. It’s nice. Coach Luke, me and him talked not too long ago. Coach Harris got him on the phone to talk and see how I was doing and get me down there. It means a lot because every time I go down there we have a talk one-on-one stuff like that. Most people don’t have head coaches involved in their recruitment and he has made me a priority so that feels good."

Florida State