Four-star 2025 WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. dives into top five
The Woodlands (Texas) 2025 four-star wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. released his top five on Tuesday as Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, TCU and Tennessee all make the first cut for one of the Lone Star State's top offensive talents.
Here is what Farrakhan had to say about each program.
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
*****
Tennessee: "The coaches treat me like one of their own and they say that they are going to base their offense off of me."
Georgia: "Back-to-back and probably going for three. They're coaching players for the next level. If you want to go first round, Georgia is the place."
Florida State: "I love their tradition, it’s something that i’ve never seen. It’s a family atmosphere."
Penn State: "The white-out games are crazy. All the fans they have at each and everything, it’s always packed. Who wouldn’t want to play in front of thousands of people?"
TCU: "It’s right up the street and close to home! They really impressed me last year and I feel like they're building something great."
Farrakhan says that he will visit LSU this upcoming weekend as he continues to be open to interest from programs outside of his top five. Texas, Texas A&M and Houston hosted Farrakhan this past weekend.
At 6-foot-1, 161 pounds, Farrakhan is ranked as the No. 33 recruit in the country for the class of 2025, according to Rivals.