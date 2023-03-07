Here is what Farrakhan had to say about each program.

Tennessee: "The coaches treat me like one of their own and they say that they are going to base their offense off of me."

Georgia: "Back-to-back and probably going for three. They're coaching players for the next level. If you want to go first round, Georgia is the place."

Florida State: "I love their tradition, it’s something that i’ve never seen. It’s a family atmosphere."

Penn State: "The white-out games are crazy. All the fans they have at each and everything, it’s always packed. Who wouldn’t want to play in front of thousands of people?"

TCU: "It’s right up the street and close to home! They really impressed me last year and I feel like they're building something great."