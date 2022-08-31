"This year, I've just been improving on my route-running really," Miller said about his improvements. "Getting out of my breaks faster. This year, we have a chip on our shoulder. Last year, we didn't do well but this year I feel like we can go to Dallas."

For Miller, it was the start of what he sees as a potential state championship run for his Silsbee team in 2022.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee (Texas) four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller began his junior season with a bang last Friday night with four receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns in just one half of play. His performance helped power his team to a 48-7 win on his birthday.

On the recruiting side of things, Miller took a large handful of visits over the summer, and a few SEC programs were ones that stood out.

"They all stood out," he said. "Georgia, Alabama, LSU, they were all great. All of the facilities stood out."

At Georgia, the Bulldogs have been steadfast in their communication with the Southeast Texas star as they sit comfortably among the leaders for the four-star.

"Kirby Smart is really cool guy, really smart," he said. "They're tough, they're physical and everybody on the team is a leader. They hold everyone accountable, I'd love to play for a program like that."

At LSU, Miller is monitoring what the new staff under Brian Kelly can do in 2022.

"They have a whole new coaching staff, so everything is new about it," he said. "They're pretty cool, they're also the Tigers and everybody wants me to stay a Tiger." Millers high school mascot is also the Tigers.

While Miller hasn't yet earned an offer from Alabama, the Crimson Tide sit high among his interests because of how bought in everyone is in Tuscaloosa.

"Everything there is just strictly business," he said. "It's a business school, everything is about football and they just want to win. I like that, I'm also strictly about business and winning."

With Sept. 1 around the corner, Miller said he hopes to hear from Tennessee, Texas A&M and Stanford when the contact period opens.

With Tennessee, the Vols are a program that he hopes to visit this season as he is also watching closely at what their on-field product will look like in 2022.

"I talk to them every week, I like Tennessee," he said. "I just started learning about them after they offered me but they have the five-star quarterback going over there which is cool. I'll head up there this season and see how it is."

When Miller is talking to college programs, he is prioritizing what schools talk about early playing time and which programs he has the strongest relationships with.

"I want to see if I have a chance to start potentially, where my fit would be in their offense and just the relationships I have with the coaches," he said.

This season, Miller says his goals are to win MaxPreps Player of the Year, total 2,000 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns and to win a state championship with his team.

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Miller is the No. 44 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 7 ranked recruit from the state of Texas and the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.