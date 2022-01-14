Four-star 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun details UGA interest

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Calhoun has long since outgrown that stage of his career. He has now developed into one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class, with heavyweights such as Georgia and Alabama in pursuit.

Daniel Calhoun still remembers that day as a youth player for the Milton Steelers in Georgia. He stripped an opposing ball carrier and headed for the end zone, only to be tracked down just short.

The favorite football memory for one of 2024's top offensive linemen involves him carrying the football.

Georgia offered Calhoun last summer, following his eighth grade year. At that point, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulldog coaching staff had never seen him in person.

That changed this year when Calhoun camped in Athens. Calhoun said he "balled out" in front of the coaches, including offensive line coach Matt Luke.

Luke has told Calhoun he needs to work on his run blocking and finishing plays. However, he also sees plenty of potential in the sophomore offensive lineman. Calhoun's own self-described strengths are his speed and length.

"He really likes trying to coach you up," Calhoun said. "If you do something bad, he’ll try to coach you up."

When the Bulldogs come to mind, Calhoun envisions all the linemen they've sent to the NFL. He's watched plenty of Georgia greats up front over the years, adding that he sees a bit of himself in Andrew Thomas.

Calhoun visited Athens twice over the summer including the time he camped. He also made the trip to Athens for the Arkansas game on Oct. 2.

Georgia is one of the top contenders for Calhoun at this point in his recruitment. The Bulldogs are one of the programs recruiting him the hardest, along with Auburn and Alabama. When asked what he's looking for in his future school, Calhoun had a simple answer.

"Just preparing me for the next level, trying to be the best O-lineman," Calhoun said.