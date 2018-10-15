"It is all kind of exciting," said Webb. "I am just taking things slowly. I am staying focused on academics, winning as a team and things like that. I am not thinking too much about recruiting right now."

The four-star linebacker has added other offers this fall from the likes of Auburn , LSU and Tennessee . He has become a big name in recent months.

This past Friday, October 12, Webb turned 17 years old and he added offers from Georgia and Wisconsin that day. He is now up to 26 offers.

Early in 2018, just one more into the new year, Phillip Webb received his first offer to play college football on the next level.

Webb visited Georgia Tech over the weekend and the only other school he has watched a game at this season is Auburn. He was on the Plains for the LSU game.

He is familiar with Auburn because his father attended school there, but that game last month was his first time visiting as a recruit.

"I had been to Auburn several times before not at a recruit, so this visit was nice. It was a great experience. It was a great game. I loved the crowd and the atmosphere.

"I have been talking a lot with coach T-Will (Travis Williams, linebackers) and he is an exciting coach. I like him a lot."

Seeing Auburn play again this season is likely, but this time he will see them on the road when they play at Georgia in November. He was in Athens for a 7v7 over the summer, but this will be his first game-day between the hedges.

"I like Georgia and how they have had winning success recently. I liked their indoor facility when I was there in the summer and I have been talking a lot with coach [Dan] Lanning."

The schools recruiting him the hardest right now are Duke, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Blue Devils offered early and Webb said he has really developed a strong relationship with that coaching staff. The Aggies have Webb's teammate, Zach Calzada on their 2019 commitment list, so there is a connection there. Ohio State has not offered yet, but they are showing as much interest as anyone, so a Buckeye offer could be coming soon.

The recruiting process is still in the infant stages for Webb. He is planning to be at Georgia for the Auburn, he is looking to visit LSU this season and hit the road a little more in the coming months.

"I have not even thought about narrowing my list down or anything like that yet," said Webb. "I have been in contact with a lot of schools since September 1, so my phone has stayed pretty busy.

"I just want to take more visits, get out and see what I like. I am looking for that home feeling. I want to see who I feel at different places to see if it is a place I could call home the next three or four years."