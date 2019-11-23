Four reasons why Georgia beat Texas A&M
ATHENS- Georgia once again jumped out to a double-digit lead—only to hold on at the end for another SEC victory. The Bulldogs fought off the late charge by Texas A&M to win 19-13 this evening betwe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news