With the spring evaluation period in the books, Rivals.com takes the temperature of a few contested recruitments in the state of Florida. Below we take a look at four highly ranked 2019 prospects and how the schools in the thick of their recruitments stack up headed into summer. MORE: Early look from Las Vegas at college football season win totals

Rian Davis

The Front-runner: Georgia Davis recently visited Georgia and the trip likely gave the Bulldogs a firm hold of his recruitment’s top spot. Davis has publicly named UGA as his leader in the past and there’s no reason to doubt his sincerity. At this juncture, Davis’ commitment seems to be Kirby Smart’s to lose. The Other Team: Louisville Davis officially visited Louisville last week, solidifying the school’s standing on his list of favorites. An early official visit can work two ways, however, as the other schools involved will get a chance to host Davis closer to Signing Day. Still, the fact that the trip even took place means the Orlando-area star is serious about the Cardinals. But Don’t Count Out: Texas Davis continues to mention Texas in the same breath as Louisville and Georgia, so the Longhorns need to be included in any discussion about the linebacker’s recruitment. Texas coaches stopped into Davis’ school this spring and a campus visit seems like a near certainty. Once such a trip takes place, the Longhorns could shoot up Davis’ list.

Brendan Gant

The Front-runner: Florida State A former Alabama commit, Gant parted ways with the Crimson Tide in April on the heels of an unofficial visit to Florida State. That’s reason enough to consider FSU the favorite here. There’s plenty of time for the four-star defensive back to change his mind, but it’s starting to look like FSU might be tough to overtake. The Other Team: Florida In addition to the FSU trip, Gant also took a visit to Florida in the weeks leading up to his decision to back off his pledge to the Alabama, so the Gators are at least somewhat on the four-star prospect’s mind. UF will need to get him back on campus if it wants a puncher’s chance of actually landing the safety. Putting together a solid bounce-back season this fall would also help. But Don’t Count Out: Alabama Recommitments are rare, but they’re nowhere near unheard of. It’s also never wise to completely rule Alabama out of any recruitment it has decided it wants to be a part of. For those reasons alone, Nick Saban has to be considered at least a mild threat to land Gant’s commitment for a second time. This fall could alter the course of everything, as both FSU and UF are in the midst of coaching transitions, the outcomes of which will send a message to Gant and recruits like him.

Mark-Antony Richards

The Front-runner: Miami Richards’ brother is currently in the midst of a successful career in Coral Gables, so picking the Hurricanes to win this sweepstakes isn’t exactly sprinting out onto a limb. There’s a level of trust at work between the Hurricanes’ staff and four-star athlete’s family that will be tough for other coaching staffs to overcome. The Other Team: Auburn Auburn has made an impression on Richards. He’ll tell that much to anyone willing to listen. If the Tigers are to make a serious move in Richards’ recruitment, they will likely to do so this fall in the form on an official visit. That said, the fact that Richards is set to take an unofficial visit to the school on June 16 provides hope for the homestretch. But Don’t Count Out: Florida Florida made a move with Richards this spring and seem to have some semblance of momentum when it comes to his recruitment. Will it pay off in the form of a commitment? Probably not, but the Gators have done plenty to make themselves s player on the periphery. The program made an impression on Richards when assistant coach Billy Gonzales stopped by Richards’ high school this spring.

Evan Neal