Four former Bulldogs will be looking to impress during this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Running back Kenny McIntosh, safety Christopher Smith, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, and kicker Jack Podlesny are taking part in this year’s event, which gets underway Monday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

McIntosh enjoyed a banner year for the Bulldogs, rushing for a team-high 829 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 43 passes for 504 yards and two scores.

That kind of versatility will be studied by scouts representing all 32 NFL teams during the week leading up to Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 2:30 ET.

Georgia fans will remember McIntosh for his hard-running style, which head coach Kirby Smart spoke about extensively following his Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida.

In the game, McIntosh had what at the time was a key fumble. But after that, his switch seemingly flipped. McIntosh rushed 16 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns, displaying the kind of physicality Smart and NFL coaches love to see.

“Kenny came out after that fumble, and he had that eye-of-the-Tiger look. He wanted the ball and was running the ball hard, physical, and getting yards after contact,” Smart said. “I told him he’s a bad MF’r, he’s tough, he’s physical, and that’s what I talk about.”

Smart said he has no doubt NFL coaches will appreciate the same type of effort.

“You have an opportunity to show resiliency, which is one of our four DNA characteristics, and I promise you every NFL scout and every Georgia fan watching will remember the way he responded,” Smart said. “Kenny ran the ball with a vicious attitude, a contact-seeking running back—he ran pissed off.”

Other running backs joining McIntosh include Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky, Eric Gray of Oklahoma, Cameron Peoples of Appalachian State, Tyjae Spears of Tulane, Chase Brown of Illinois, Roschon Johnson of Texas, and Evan Hull of Northwestern.

For McClendon, this week’s event will be memorable as well.

Along with his goal of impressing scouts, his participation will also be a way to honor late teammate Devin Willock.

McClendon was in the back set of the vehicle that claimed the life of Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The Brunswick native escaped with only minor injuries. He will wear Willock’s No. 77 during the week in practice and also on Saturday’s game.

Smith’s inclusion certainly comes as no surprise as he was one of the top safeties in the country last year.

The Atlanta native has been getting a lot of positive hype from draft experts after finishing fourth on the Bulldogs in tackles with 61 and leading the team in interceptions with three.

Podlesny, meanwhile, converted 26 of his 31 field goal attempts and made all put one of his 74 extra points, with his lone miss coming in the national championship.