The feeling was mutual.

Georgia found itself a good one when Kirby Smart hired Travaris Robinson away from Alabama.

That was the summation of three former Crimson Tide defensive players UGASports caught up with Thursday during their respective interview sessions at the NFL Combine.

“TRob’s my guy, man. He’s one of the best ever to do it,” former Alabama defensive back Jay Key said. “I hated to see him go over there and be with the Dawgs, but like I said, he’s one of the best ever to do it.”

Key said Robinson’s ability to effectively break down what former head coach Nick Saban was trying to get across was a big reason why.

“He did a great job of teaching us the details of Coach Saban’s system, and the way he picks things up. He relates to us a little differently than some of the older coaches,” Key said. “He relates to us better than Coach Saban. Coach Saban is an old-school guy, it’s his way, but T-Rob can sit there and say, this is how Coach Saban wants it done.”

Key suspects he’ll be able to do the same now that he’s at Georgia coaching the Bulldog safeties.

Former Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry said Robinson was one of his favorite coaches, but for what he also meant away from the practice field.

“T-Rob is awesome, man, actually one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever been a part of, that I’ve played with. With him, it was all about love, more like an uncle,” McKinstry said. “I could talk to him about football and anything off the field. He always tells me what he thinks about anything. Knowing I could talk to him about anything was very special to me.”

Former Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell feels Robinson will have a positive effect on his new players in Athens.

“He brings a lot to the defense,” Braswell said. “He just brings that mentality when he’s around, and I’m sure he’ll do that at Georgia.”

Robinson will make $1.3 million this year to serve as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. According to published reports, he made $800,000 last year with the Crimson Tide.

Before coaching at Alabama, Robinson spent the 2021 season coaching defensive backs at Miami. He was retained on the Hurricanes staff by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Before that, his experience was primarily in the SEC.

In his final season at South Carolina in 2020, Robinson mentored defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare, a first-team All-SEC selection, and defensive back Jaycee Horn, a second-team All-SEC pick. In 2019, the South Carolina defense held opponents to 20 points or less in five games. Sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu earned second-team All-SEC honors, while Jammie Robinson and Zacch Pickens earned SEC All-Freshman accolades for the Gamecocks in 2019.

In 2017, South Carolina led the SEC and ranked ninth in the country with 28 turnovers forced, while ranking 25th in points allowed per game at 20.7. The Gamecocks held 11 of their 13 opponents to fewer points than their season average. South Carolina also tied for 10th in the nation in turnovers forced with 27 during the 2016 campaign, including 15 interceptions.

Robinson spent five seasons coaching defensive backs before arriving in Columbia, S.C. as defensive coordinator–first at Florida (2011-14), then at Auburn (2015). The former Auburn Tiger standout began his coaching career at his alma mater–first as a staff assistant in 2006 while finishing up his undergraduate degree, then as a GA in 2007. Robinson spent one season each as a defensive backs coach at Western Kentucky (2008), Southern Miss (2009), and Texas Tech (2010) before joining the Florida staff.

“He has been around a lot of great players, and the things that he has done,” McKinstry said. “He makes you believe and trust in everything he’s saying.”