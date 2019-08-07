Former commit Nadab Joseph opens up where UGA stands, his recruitment
Even when he was still in high school, a great deal was unknown surrounding defensive back Nadab Joseph.
Since that time, the answers have been even fewer and farther between, save for a flip from Alabama to Georgia and his taking the JUCO route by enrolling at Independence Community College.
But when official offers came out, there was some action on his end, as he tweeted out scholarship letters from Georgia, Alabama, and Nebraska.
🐶 🐶 @CoachCwarren @ReuseRecruiting pic.twitter.com/B0c8jMw9H1— Nadab Joseph (@nadabjoseph) August 1, 2019
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news