News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 00:16:00 -0500') }} football Edit

For UGA and 2020 five-star Mekhail Sherman, it’s a family affair

Patrick Garbin and Jake Reuse
Staff

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.—Kirby Smart and his staff have propelled the Georgia Bulldogs to to the nation's best when it comes to landing top high school prospects. Every program would like to emulate t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}