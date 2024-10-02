PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

For Georgia, it's all about the eyes

Photo by Kathryn Skeean.
Photo by Kathryn Skeean.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

More than ever, defense in college football is about your eyes.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said as much this week. Every offense nowadays utilizes motions and shifts to create matchups and confuse opposing defenses.

Nobody does a better job of that than Hugh Freeze, whose Auburn Tigers travel to Athens this weekend to take on a Bulldog defense that struggled at times last week against Alabama.

"Football has become this crazy event of moving people pre-snap to try to gain an advantage," Smart said. "I don't know where it evolved to. It just continued to. You know, it used to be everybody standing still and hit each other, and now they all move. So the eye discipline is extremely important, but it's extremely important every game. I think with Hugh, he does a great job of changing things up, giving you different pictures."

Freeze certainly gave Georgia fits last season, his first at Auburn.

The Tigers ran for 219 yards, including 92 from quarterback Payton Thorne. The Tigers are expected to start Thorne once again on Saturday.

The quarterback run game makes things that much more difficult for second-level defenders to have good eye discipline. So do run-pass option plays, something Freeze has relied on for much of his career.

"For a while, he was an RPO guy. When RPOs came out, he was ahead of the game at doing those. He's evolved. He still does those," Smart said. "He still has the quarterback make decisions on plays, whether to throw it or run it, because you can take advantage of defenses doing that. But he's added new wrinkles and twists that you see in the NFL, you see across college football, using motions and eye candy and sorts of things to create an advantage or create a leverage or a mismatch. So he's done a good job evolving while keeping the RPO game."

So what are the keys for Georgia's linebackers this weekend?

For starters, the Bulldogs say it's important to understand they're working as a unit. Linebacker Smael Mondon said it's crucial to know "where your help's at" as you attack blocks.

But of course, each player bears his own responsibility too.

"When you first start, you kind of just see the lot, you see formation, you try to think what they're going to run and stuff like that," linebacker CJ Allen said. "But just being on your keys, for every snap, it's a specific key that you have. Just sticking to your keys and doing your job and trusting your teammates."

The success on the scoreboard hasn't been there for Auburn, which has lost three of four games and two straight in the SEC. But Smart knows that the Tigers still create plenty of challenges for his Bulldog to be aware of on Saturday afternoon.

"People misunderstand. They think that you're just coach speak when you talk about Auburn," Smart said. "These guys have not really made like — they're not getting stopped. They're turning the ball over. Look at the stats of what they've done offensively. Don't look at the points, the scores. Just look at them go up and down the field, and they've stopped themselves a lot of times. A lot of respect for the physicality they play with them, how they play."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZm9yLWdlb3JnaWEtaXQtcy1hbGwtYWJvdXQtdGhlLWV5ZXMiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVn YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvci1nZW9yZ2lhLWl0LXMtYWxsLWFi b3V0LXRoZS1leWVzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK