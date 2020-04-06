News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 10:19:00 -0500') }} football Edit

For 5-star Travis Shaw "the right decision is the best decision"

Travis Shaw
Travis Shaw (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

As one of the first five-stars in the 2022 class, Travis Shaw is primed to be a household name in the not-too-distant future. The defensive tackle out Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley is already the object of desire for college coaches around the country.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}