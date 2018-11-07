A footwork adjustment has junior Tyree Crump feeling like a different man.

In last week’s exhibition win against West Georgia, Crump – already known as one of the Bulldogs’ more effective perimeter shooters – found his range against the Division II Wolves, going 6-for-10 en route to 18 points.

“It was good, I didn’t over-hype, I didn’t get excited,” Crump said before practice Wednesday. “That’s something I do, shoot the ball and just to get that feeling back and be able to his six 3s; I’ve never done that in a college game.”

Crump credits some changes to his footwork given to him by head coach Tom Crean as a big reason why his shots were falling.

“You learn something every day,” Crump said. “That’s something I didn’t know would help my shot. I thought I already had the left-right, but he told me I was taking little steps, and to take bigger steps so I started putting that into my shot.”

Crump said he was surprised at the results.

“It took a little time,” he said. “At first, I was like what did he mean to take longer steps, and then he was telling me ‘You play little! You need to play like a big man’ so I’ve tried to exaggerate my steps and it’s worked out.”

Crean – who changed the footwork of all his players – said getting Crump to an even base before shooting was imperative.

“We really worked hard to make sure that he’s balanced, that he’s low going up. He has a tendency to tilt sometimes, especially to the left when he doesn’t step in properly,” Crean said. “We want to build his range, but the biggest thing with him is getting him to play even more athletic, play bigger than his size. That doesn’t mean he’s got to grow, he’s just got to take bigger steps, he’s got to play with more length with the ball, he’s got to play with quicker hands.

"He’s got to take bigger steps on the ball screen, getting by his defender, getting by the screener’s man, those types of things. But that’s true with a lot of our guys. Turtle’s (Jackson) the same way. Whatever you are as a player, whatever you are athletically, whatever your size is, we keep trying to expand on that, constantly, throughout the year.”

Crump - who along with his teammates open their regular season Friday night against Savannah State (8:30 p.m.) - said there are still other areas in which he needs to improve.

“We’re playing at a fast pace, and in transition, you’ve got to be able to get down the court, spot up and shoot,” Crump said. “For me, I’ve got to be able to get lost in the offense. There’s going to be teams that know I’m a shooter, hugging me, trying not to lose me so it’s going to be really big that we play fast paced so I can get out in transition.”

Crump loves what he’s seen so far, noting Crean’s style of offense will ultimately benefit whichever give players happen to be on the court.

“I feel in this offense its not just for one person, anybody can bring the play at any time and score the ball,” he said. “That’s just the way we are.”