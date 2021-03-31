 UGASports - Football series scheduled with Louisville
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 09:47:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Football series scheduled with Louisville

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia’s already impressive non-conference schedule over the next decade-plus added another Power 5 opponent: Louisville. A home-and-home series for 2026 and 2027 was announced by the two schools Wednesday morning.

The Bulldogs will travel to Louisville in 2026, before the Cardinals return the trip to Athens in 2027.

Louisville becomes the eighth different Power 5 non-conference program the Bulldogs will play, starting with this year’s game in Charlotte against Clemson. The series culminates in 2033 with what will be Georgia’s sixth game against the Tigers over the next 12 campaigns.

Georgia's future Power-5 non-conference opponents

2021: Clemson (Charlotte)

2022: Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2023: at Oklahoma

2024: Clemson (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2025 at UCLA

2026: UCLA, at Louisville

2027: at Florida State, Louisville

2028: Florida State, at Texas

2029: at Clemson, Texas

2030: Clemson, Ohio State

2031: Oklahoma, at Ohio State

2032: Clemson

2033: at Clemson

Georgia will play Lousville in 2026 and 2-27.
Georgia will play Lousville in 2026 and 2-27. (USA Today)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}