UGASports - Football series scheduled with Louisville

Georgia’s already impressive non-conference schedule over the next decade-plus added another Power 5 opponent: Louisville. A home-and-home series for 2026 and 2027 was announced by the two schools Wednesday morning.

The Bulldogs will travel to Louisville in 2026, before the Cardinals return the trip to Athens in 2027.

Louisville becomes the eighth different Power 5 non-conference program the Bulldogs will play, starting with this year’s game in Charlotte against Clemson. The series culminates in 2033 with what will be Georgia’s sixth game against the Tigers over the next 12 campaigns.