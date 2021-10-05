The University of Georgia's recruiting operation is as expansive as it comes. With the opportunity to host prospects on campus once again in full swing, Georgia is bringing in targets from the Class of 2022 to 2026. Before these commits and prospects arrive in Athens for each Georgia home game, they get to showcase their skills for their high schools' programs on the gridiron. UGASports brings you a summary of the performances of some of Georgia's top targets from the weekend of October 1, 2021.