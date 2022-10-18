The football season is past the halfway point. Prospects in multiple classes are using each game to leave their mark on the recruiting landscape of the current and future recruiting cycles. Today UGASports follows the future and updates how top prospects and commits are performing to date.



2023 Georgia Commits

One of the leaders in the Class of 2023 for Georgia, Cottrell, had a very efficient night for Milton High School this past weekend. Cottrell caught five passes for a total of 57 yards. Two of Cottrell's receptions went for touchdowns.

Another Georgia wide receiver commit, Haynes, had 150 yards receiving and a touchdown reception vs. Pennsbury. Even in a losing effort for North Penn, Haynes had several critical catches on third down and in the two-minute offense.

The newest Class of 2023 commit for Georgia, running back Roderick Robinson II had five carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in Lincoln's blowout victory this past Friday. Robinson II has now eclipsed 1700 yards in Lincoln's nine games. Robinson II has 25 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Bowles is slated to play inside linebacker at Georgia. Jesuit in Tampa is utilizing Bowles a lot at safety this season. Bowles had three tackles and a pass deflection in the Tigers' Friday night 42 - 21 victory.

Like Bowles, Allen will also be utilized as a linebacker at Georgia. Allen currently does most of his damage for Lamar County High School at running back. Allen had nine carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Temple this past Friday.

Even in a losing effort, Georgia offensive tackle commit Joshua Miller had a nice performance and showed athleticism this past Friday.

2024 Georgia Commits

Thomas continues his impressive junior campaign for Colquitt Country. The Athens-bound tight end had three catches for 88 yards in the Packers' 49-21 victory over Camden County. Thomas is now averaging 19.5 yards per reception on the season.

Carr, a Colquitt County teammate of Thomas, also was pivotal in the Colquitt County victory. The four-star wideout had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Two days prior to committing to Georgia, Puglisi had a night to remember for Avon Old Farms. In a 45-0 blowout victory, the new Georgia quarterback pledge was a perfect nine for nine passing, amassing 217 yards through the air and throwing three touchdowns. Puglisi also ran four times for 20 yards and two more touchdowns.

Prospects to Watch

Georgia continues to communicate heavily with West Virginia running back commit Jordan Louie. The Class of 2023 standout for Meadowcreek rushed the ball eighteen times for 190 yards and a touchdown this past Friday. Louie also had two receptions for 20 yards.

Brown does a little bit of everything for the Jefferson Dragons. Once again, a future linebacker in college that stuffs the stat sheet on offense in high school. This past weekend Brown carried the ball fourteen times for 94 yards and collected three receptions for 30 yards. One of those receptions was for a touchdown in Jefferson's 27-0 victory over Flowery Branch.