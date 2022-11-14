It's playoff time in high school football across the nation. The Georgia Bulldogs have quite a few commits and top targets that are doing their part in helping their respective teams compete for a championship. It's time to follow the future and highlight some of the playoff performances by what Georgia hopes to be its stars of tomorrow.

Damon Wilson is one of, if not the, biggest targets for Georgia remaining in the Class of 2023. Wilson is in limbo right now between Georgia and Ohio State regarding his decision on where to play college football. There was no indecisiveness on Wilson's part on the field this past weekend, though. Wilson helped his Venice team defeat Riverdale 87-20 this past weekend! Wilson had four tackles, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hurry, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Georgia Class of 2023 defensive back commit Chris Peal had a big game on the offensive side of the ball this past weekend for Providence Day School. Peal reeled off 128 rushing yards on seventeen carries and had two touchdowns. Peal's team moves on to the second round of the NCISAA playoffs after its 56-7 victory.

Sacovie White and the Cass Colonels pulled off a big upset in GHSA playoffs on Friday. Cass came into its matchup with Jefferson with a 4-6 record and a No. 4 seed. White hauled in a 61-yard touchdown early on and helped Cass jump ahead. White is a Class of 2024 wide receiver committed to UGA.

Georgia 2023 tight end commit and UGA legacy Lawson Luckie had a big night for the Norcross Blue Devils in a first-round victory over Mountain View. Luckie, known more for dominating blocking in the run game, went off for 140 yards on nine catches. One of those receptions resulted in a touchdown. Luckie and Norcross face Milton in the second round.

Class of 2023 UGA running back commit Roderick Robinson II was efficient in the first round of the playoffs for Lincoln High School out in California. Robinson tallied 58 yards on just nine carries. One of those carries produced a touchdown. Lincoln won 23-0 and moves on to face Julian Sayin's Carlsbad team this upcoming weekend in the second round.

Colquitt County stays undefeated on the year in GHSA 7A. The Packers got a big performance in the first round of the playoffs from 2024 Georgia tight end commit Landen Thomas. Thomas finished the game this weekend vs. Pebblebrook with 86 yards receiving on five catches and had a touchdown reception.

Mike Matthews is a priority target for Georgia in the Class of 2024. Listed as an athlete, Georgia is recruiting Matthews as a receiver. The Parkview standout helped the Panthers win a tight first-round game vs. North Paulding in the GHSA 7A playoffs. Matthews had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Matthews also had a couple of tackles on the defensive side of the ball.