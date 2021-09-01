Following the future: last week's stats from Georgia prospects
Each week UGASports will compile the stats and some highlights from Georgia's commitments and top recruiting targets.
Below are numbers put up by future Bulldogs and potential future Dawgs for the weekend of August 27.
COMMITS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news