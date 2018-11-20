CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The start of the Early Signing Period is less than a month away, and a good portion of the country’s most coveted prospects will be off the board when it arrives. Today, we focus on the Sunshine State and examine five Florida-based recruits to watch as they prepare to sign letters of intent. TOP UNDECIDED PLAYERS: Midwest | Southeast



*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

CONTENDERS: Alabama, Florida

Sanders’ family ties to Florida have been written about for what seems like years. His older brother attends the school and the five-star running back is incredibly familiar with the Gainesville campus. The fact that Dan Mullen has started to turn the struggling Gators around in less than one full season is also encouraging for UF. Still, besting Alabama on the recruiting trail is not much easier than beating the Tide on the field and such is UF’s task here. Sanders recently visited Florida State, but he’s unlikely to choose FSU. Sanders was committed to Alabama as a young prospect and that commitment lasted more than a year before he backed off the pledge prior to his senior season. He has an upcoming official visit to Tuscaloosa, which many think will help Nick Saban seal the deal.

*****

Rivals.com

CONTENDERS: Alabama, Florida State, Miami

Neal was legitimately impressed by a recent visit to Florida State that gave the Seminoles a dose of life when it comes to the five-star’s recruitment. That said, Alabama remains the team beat. Miami is also in the mix and has been for some time, but the interest between Neal and the Hurricanes doesn’t seem to be as incredibly strong as it once was. The massive offensive tackle was once an Alabama commit but re-opened his recruitment prior to the season. Neal will visit Alabama alongside his five-star teammate Trey Sanders this weekend and it’s easy to imagine a situation in which the two become a package deal of sorts. Neal doesn’t say much of interest about his recruitment during interviews, so the potential for a shocker certainly exists here. And both Florida State and Miami could be the beneficiary of such an event.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

CONTENDERS: Auburn, Georgia, Miami Auburn remains in the mix to some extent because the Tigers recently hosted the four-star defensive back for an official visit, but this battle is really between Miami and Georgia. Both Stevenson and his mother have waffled between the two programs in recent months and where the touted athlete lands is still anyone’s guess. UGA seemed to have a massive edge this summer, when Stevenson skipped Miami’s elite recruiting event to visit Athens. The Hurricanes have closed that gap since, however, and even went as far as to host a preseason practice at Stevenson’s high school. The Rivals100 defensive back’s mother will have a say in how the rest of this recruitment unfolds, so a twist is possible. That said, the smart money remains on the Bulldogs.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

CONTENDERS: Auburn, Penn State, Texas Cain seemed like a lock to LSU until Rivals100 running back John Emery flipped his commitment from Georgia to LSU earlier this month. Things opened from there. Originally from Louisiana, Cain lived in Texas before transferring to Florida’s IMG Academy and has long been comfortable with the UT coaching staff. Tom Herman has to love where his program sits with the IMG star. Auburn is a serious player here and has a running back need in its 2019 class. The Tigers are chasing the Longhorns, however. Penn State should also not be ignored here, as Cain’s parents loved their visit to the school’s campus early this season. Texas is the expected pick, but the Tigers and Nittany Lion have not, by any means, been eliminated.

*****

Rivals.com