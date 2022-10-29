Opening statement…

“Not good enough. You have to coach better. You have to lead better. Players need to play better. Simple enough. I think execution can be better. I think we dug ourselves a whole in the first half against a really good football team that has good personnel, is well coached, that plays complimentary ball. I will say that what I respect about that group of men in the locker room is that they really care. They worked hard on getting to know each other, working together, playing this game the way, it is intended to be played, and that is for each other. I think we saw a little bit of that challenge them at halftime, and certainly they responded in the right way. We were able to get a score, create some takeaways, and get it back to a game, but ultimately weren’t able to do enough there to take advantage of some of the opportunities that we had. It is what it is. I think the key here is that we continue to learn from our experience, that we continue to grow and develop the character of our team, that we improve as coaches, as leaders, and certainly continue to develop football players. This game is just that. It’s a game. The special thing about the game is who you do it with. I gained a level of respect for that group in terms of how they responded at halftime. That’s what I would say I respect the most: they care. They really do care. I think today might have been a turning point to some degree relative to what is really in there, in your heart, in your soul, between your ears. I think we are seeing some things that we could learn. Tons of respect for the football team that Georgia has. There’s no hiding that. They have a fantastic team, really good players, and they’re well coached. We learned a lot about what we need to do to get our program to where it can be competitive against a team like that.”

On fourth down offense…

“It’s a turnover. It’s a turnover on downs. Turnover effected the outcome of the game. No different than them turning the ball over allowed us to get back in the game. We don’t convert on fourth down and we turn the ball over to them. We had our opportunities. We can coach better, and we can play better.”

On recruiting…

“Evaluation of recruitment is always important. To go where we want to go, to win an SEC Championship, to win a divisional championship, to win our conference, to win a National Championship you got to do it all really well. You got to evaluate. You got to recruit. You got to develop. You got to impact who they are as people. Those are all areas that we wake up every day and we work extremely hard at. There’s no question that evaluation of recruitment is very important.”

On the comeback effort…

“We got it to one score, and they rushed the ball very effective in that possession and ended up scoring a touchdown to get it back to two scores. We will watch the film and we will see a lot of areas that we can do better. We can coach better, and we can play better. But yes, they got the momentum back when they scored. I think in that drive they rushed the ball primarily after the quarterback had thrown a handful of interceptions.”

On halftime adjustments…

“We got a lot of work left to do. I think that it was one of the things that the players felt like needed to improve. One of the things you do, that I really believe in, is that you ask a lot of questions in the beginning. Where are we? What are the issues? What are the things that we need to resolve? I think that togetherness was one of those things. I think how hard you play is a reflection of what type of teammate you are. When you turn the tape on, if you are loafing, if there’s a lack of effort on the film, then you are not a very good teammate. I think you start there. I told the players in the locker room just now, ‘As long as I’m coaching here, we are going to play this game for the people that we play it with.’ I think that that takes time to develop. I think that we are getting somewhere in that regard.”

On challenging the team…

“We walked into the locker room with a lot of disappointed players, that were emotional, that care, that have passion, that want to do their job for the team. There’s an old war term called a ‘foxhole guy.’ A guy that you can trust. A guy that is loyal. A guy that you can turn your back from and know that he is going to do what he is supposed to do and you’re doing the same thing on your side. I think this game, there’s no comparison military wise, but I think there’s some things that we can learn a lesson from relative to those intangibles.”