St. Louis (Mo.) University five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo continues to rise this off-season with Alabama and Georgia becoming the latest schools to extend scholarship offers. With pretty much every offer in the country to his name, Wingo continues to take his recruitment slow and plans on exploring all of his options before winding things down. Wingo's latest opportunity to explore came in the form of a quick unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday.

Following Saturday's visit to Lincoln, the five-star caught up with Rivals to discuss his experience at Nebraska and break down the latest in his recruitment.