News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 05:47:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star TE Darnell Washington clarifies where UGA stands with him

Igeumegmkcz7rxupc9ei
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

FRISCO, Texas - During his last trip down South, five-star tight end Darnell Washington made a point to see Alabama and Auburn, which left folks to wonder if the Bulldogs were still in the race for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}