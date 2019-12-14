Five-star Tate Ratledge plans to stick with Georgia
Starting on Friday and building all day Saturday, the rumors around five-star offensive lineman Tate Ratlaedge grew. With the early signing period just days away, Georgia fans were hearing ill tidings.
"He's looking at Tennesee..."
"Well, he is from a family of Volunteer fans..."
"Clemson is going to get him."
"He's not in Athens!"
"He's in Athens but not on an official so he can save it for later..."
"Tate's not going to sign on Wednesday
There were as many theories as there were rumors. The loss of Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas was strong fertilizer for speculation and prognostication.
But on Saturday afternoon, Ratledge, who was in Athens as confirmed by UGASports, ended the rumor mill with one tweet.
My recruitment is officially shut down! I will be signing Wednesday! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/pfcGBXM73N— Tate Ratledge (@tateratledge22) December 14, 2019
Ratledge tweeted a picture of himself with former Georgia running back Herschel Walker. He confirmed he will sign on Wednesday with the Bulldogs.
Ratledge wrote, "My recruitment is officially shut down! I will be signing Wednesday! #GoDawgs."
Now all eyes will turn to fellow offensive line commits Sedrick Van Pran, Chad Lindberg and Broderick Jones.