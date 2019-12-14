Starting on Friday and building all day Saturday, the rumors around five-star offensive lineman Tate Ratlaedge grew. With the early signing period just days away, Georgia fans were hearing ill tidings.

"He's looking at Tennesee..."

"Well, he is from a family of Volunteer fans..."

"Clemson is going to get him."

"He's not in Athens!"

"He's in Athens but not on an official so he can save it for later..."

"Tate's not going to sign on Wednesday

There were as many theories as there were rumors. The loss of Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas was strong fertilizer for speculation and prognostication.

But on Saturday afternoon, Ratledge, who was in Athens as confirmed by UGASports, ended the rumor mill with one tweet.