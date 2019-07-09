News More News
2019-07-09

Five-star running back Kendall Milton discusses decision, top options

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

FRISCO, Texas - The date is set and the plan is coming together for five-star running back Kendall Milton.“July 29 is when I plan to announce," he said during the Opening. "I’m going to do a little...

