Five-star running back Kendall Milton discusses decision, top options
FRISCO, Texas - The date is set and the plan is coming together for five-star running back Kendall Milton.“July 29 is when I plan to announce," he said during the Opening. "I’m going to do a little...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news