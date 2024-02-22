Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis released his March visit schedule on Thursday and the USC commit will once again go around the country seeing programs before he focuses on his senior season. Here is a breakdown of the visits and where we think his recruitment could be headed:

ALABAMA - March 8

In an interesting way, the Alabama offense under the new coaching staff could be even more interesting to Lewis than the one under former coach Nick Saban’s staff since Washington threw the ball 249 more times than the Crimson Tide last season. If major principles of the Huskies’ offense carry over to Alabama, the Crimson Tide will feature more spread formations and the quarterback will have the keys to the offense to throw it around and be a playmaker. That is right up Lewis’ alley and exactly how he runs the offense at Carrollton, Ga. There are some issues to overcome here mainly that the five-star quarterback doesn’t really know the new Alabama coaching staff like others that are main contenders in his recruitment. It’s likely that coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff pitch the idea and concept that Lewis could be the next Bryce Young in Tuscaloosa so there is intrigue there especially with five-star receiver Ryan Williams signing with the Tide.

GEORGIA - March 14

The situation in Athens is an interesting one. Five-star Dylan Raiola flipped from Georgia to Nebraska late last recruiting cycle so the Bulldogs only brought in four-star Ryan Puglisi in the 2024 recruiting class. And after Carson Beck exhausts his eligibility next season, it should be a wide-open competition. That’s where Lewis could come in and immediately be the guy for arguably the best program in the country which is only a couple hours down the road. Coach Kirby Smart and the entire staff have made Lewis a top priority, the five-star quarterback has taken numerous visits to Athens and it’s always tough to say no to Georgia. What makes this even more interesting is that Georgia is not really making a serious play on any other top 2025 quarterbacks and might be keeping four-star Ryan Montgomery on the back burner until it’s clear whether Lewis will flip or not. There is also some chatter about a big NIL deal cooking for the five-star quarterback and in today’s recruiting world that cannot be ignored.

AUBURN - March 16

Payton Thorne, Auburn’s starting quarterback last season, threw 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ten SEC quarterbacks had more passing yards than Thorne and only one had more picks. The Tigers are in serious need of a playmaker at the position and there are some talented players behind Thorne but they’re really unproven and might not be ready to step in on day one. Lewis potentially would be able to. The five-star quarterback has to also be impressed by two things: Auburn signed arguably the best receiver class in 2024 led by five-star Cam Coleman and high four-star Perry Thompson and coach Hugh Freeze has been telling people he will have more of a hand in the offense this season. It’s still a long shot that Lewis flips to Auburn but he will be back on The Plains soon.

COLORADO - March 22

Could coach Deion Sanders pull off another stunner and land the five-star quarterback who could fight for the No. 1 spot in the 2025 class? There are some reasons to think it’s possible but many to think it’s unlikely. First, after Shedeur Sanders leaves the quarterback job is wide open and Lewis could be the one to step in and take over the offense. There is always talent flowing into Boulder especially through the transfer portal so Lewis would have some skill players around him and the Buffaloes did throw it 474 times last season. Playing for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who has significant NFL experience, could be a draw. Now for the concerns: Colorado had to throw it so often last season because its offensive line was so bad and while it might have been remedied through the portal there could still be issues. Sanders was mauled last season and got injured because he took so many shots. The Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine games and they scored more than 19 points only once in the final month or so of the season. There is big marketability and attention by playing for Sanders but year one was a feel-good story in Boulder and if things don’t change quickly there in year two, it would be a surprise if Lewis takes that leap.

USC - March 30