Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 17:11:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers talks recruiting

Om3ox39f3rgiy8otcyl4
Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com
Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

ORLANDO - Rivals100 offensive lineman Justin Rogers is the top-rated offensive guard in the country. The Michigan native has right at 30 offers from schools all across the country. When he arrived ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}