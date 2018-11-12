Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 14:29:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star Justin Rogers reacts to first Georgia game experience

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Five-star 2020 lineman Justin Rogers out of Oak Park, Mich., has made several visits to Georgia in the last year, but never to see a game at Sanford Stadium. That box was checked when Rogers, his m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}