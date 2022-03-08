Five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne is a top ten-ranked player in the country, regardless of position. The highly coveted Wayne has been recruited in some capacity by the Georgia Bulldogs and virtually every other Power 5 program since he was a sophomore. The February dead period over, UGASports caught up with Wayne to ask him about the state of his recruitment and his relationship with the UGA coaching staff. Also, with the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview, we asked Wayne for his reaction to the performances of the former Dawgs in Indianapolis this past week.