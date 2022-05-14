Five-star Jadyn Davis talks summer visits, decision timeline

With the 2024 quarterback dominoes already starting to fall into place, five-star Jadyn Davis is preparing for a busy summer. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star has a number of schools he circled for visits and already has one visit in mind for the upcoming season. In the video above, Davis gives the latest on his recruitment, where some of his top schools stand with him, and which other schools people can expect him to take a closer look at.