DALLAS - Georgia's highest ranked commitment in the Class of 2021, Keithian "Bear" Alexander, was part of the talented field at the Dallas stop of the Under Armour All American camp series. Afterward, he sat down with UGASports.com to catch us up.

What's the latest on his relationship with Georgia? How can Tray Scott develop him? Can Georgia hold on to his commitment for the long term?

We answered all this and more in our Q&A.