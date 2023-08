Five-star David Sanders Jr. began his junior campaign in style. The No. 2 player in the 2025 Rivals250 dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage, not allowing a sack from his position at left tackle while racking up three sacks and a forced fumble as a defensive end.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star has taken more than a dozen of visits so far and made the rounds in late July before it was time to gear up for this season. More visits are in the works for this fall as well.

