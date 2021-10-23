Five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary drawn to 'crazy energy' at UGA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaheim Singletary feels it everywhere he goes in Athens.
The No. 1 cornerback in the 2022 class senses the energy everywhere around the Georgia program. Whether in the facility, in the postgame locker room, or at Kirby Smart's house for breakfast, Singletary has fallen in love with the vibe in the Classic City.
It's that connection that has Georgia among the top contenders for Singletary's commitment.
"Fantastic, outrageous. That’s crazy energy they’re giving out," Singletary said.
