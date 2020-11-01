UGASports - Five-star Bruce Thornton announces top five

Bruce Thornton has been a really highly-recruited guard in the 2022 class out of Georgia with scholarship offers coming in from all over the country over the past year. As his junior season at Milton (Ga.) begins, he’s ready to narrow down his list and focus on just five programs. Today, the five-star floor general announced a top five that includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio State and Purdue. He gave Rivals.com the exclusive interview to discuss why each school made the cut.

***** 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They play really fast. I have a great connection with the head coach and coach (Antoine) Petway. I just could see myself being the next guard to go there.” Georgia: “I like Tom Crean and the guards he’s had in previous years. He’s given me a game plan on what I could do. I like background in player development as a coach.” Indiana: “Coach Mike Roberts shows a bunch of love. They’ve been consistent the last six or seven months telling me their plan if I went there.” Ohio State: “Their coaches have been on me non-stop. They have everything I need to become a great player.” Purdue: “They have really taken their time getting to know me and learn more about me. I talk to Micah Shrewsberry and Matt Painter. They’ve been really straightforward with me and how I can fit in there with all the shooters they recruit there.”

WHAT'S NEXT?