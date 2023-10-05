TAVARES, Fla. – The upcoming weekend is a massive one in the tale of five-star forward Asa Newell's recruitment. The Montverde Academy star’s final official visit will kick off when he touches down in Athens, Ga., making the days ahead feel like Georgia’s big opportunity to seal the deal with a game-changing recruit.

Officially, Newell has narrowed his list of college options to include Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Gonzaga, but it’s long since felt like UGA held an edge to land the elite prospect. He was born in Athens and still has strong ties to the city. Gonzaga remains a serious player as well, however.

Rivals caught up with Newell at the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival last weekend to preview his upcoming Georgia visit and discuss where things stand in relation to the final days of his recruitment.

*****

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A DECISION:

“I’m just praying to God and talking to my family – talking to my circle. When God tells me to commit to a school for the right path, that’s when it’s coming.”

ON HIS UPCOMING GEORGIA OFFICIAL:

“It’s gonna be my birthday weekend. It’s going to be nice to go up there and see my brother and see the hometown. This will be my fourth visit to campus, I think. I’ve been two unofficials already and this will be my second official.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE ON HIS VISIT:

“They put together a player development plan. They are going to show me that plan for me and how they are going to use me. That's really important to me. I need to be in the right system and the right style of play, so they are going to show me what they want to do with me in detail.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Gonzaga has put the most people of my position in the league and that's really important to me. Obviously Mark Few is a fantastic coach. Alabama, too. I’m considering them and Texas. Coach Nate Oats is a great coach and [assistant] coach Ryan Pannon. Coach Pannone is dog. He cuts up film every day. He works so hard, it’s crazy. Seeing what they did with Noah Clowney is great. With Texas, they really stay on their guys. I want to be a lottery pick, and they really hold guys like me accountable.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO ADD TO HIS GAME THIS SEASON:

“Just playing my role at Montverde. Whatever they me to do, I can do. I run the floor and spring hard. My inside-out game is starting to come together and feel like I can guard multiple positions. I take pride in being able to guard 1-5, really. I'm working on my handle and becoming an elite scorer.”