News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 00:17:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star Arik Gilbert has a decision time in mind

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert is one of the most sought after prospects in the country. Top schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and others, are pushing for the 6-foot-5, 250 pound athle...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}